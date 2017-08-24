DNA Morning Must Reads: SC to deliver judgement on right to privacy, Updates on JioPhone pre-booking, Hrithik Roshan on 'Super 30' and more

1. Privacy a Fundamental Right? SC to deliver judgment today

A nine-Judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court will on Thursday pronounce its judgment on whether citizens have a fundamental Right to Privacy under the Indian Constitution. Read more here

2. Aadhaar must for sonography soon

To curb cross-border gender determination and female foeticide, it may become mandatory for people from outside Maharashtra undergoing sonographies in its border districts to produce their Aadhaar cards. Read more here

3. JioPhone pre-booking starts on Thursday; will be available in retail stores, website and Jio App from 5 pm

A leading channel partner of Reliance Retail, which did not wish to be named, said the messages are being sent to all those who have registered their interest in JioPhone. Read more here

4. When HPCA lied again to SC-appointed panel

The HPCA has made a stunning revelation to the BCCI and the COA that may be brought before the Apex court in the next hearing on September 19. Read more here

5. Hrithik Roshan opens up about his next film titled 'Super 30'!

The actor, who was at a Rado event to introduce the new range of watches, spoke to us about the film that is likely to be his next release — Super 30, a biopic on mathematician Anand Kumar. Read more here