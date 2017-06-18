DNA Morning Must Reads: Darjeeling on the boil, Father's Day, and more

Here are the top stories of the morning.

1. Darjeeling on the boil: One dead, 36 hurt in clashes; Mamata says protesters linked to NE insurgent groups

The ongoing violence in Darjeeling over the demand for a separate state of Gorkhaland, which started on June 9, claimed its first casualty on Saturday, as fresh clashes broke out between the agitating Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) supporters and security personnel. Read more here

2. J&K politicians have no time for martyrs; even CM Mufti skips wreath-laying ceremonies for slain policemen

Even as terrorists and their sympathisers came out in large numbers to attend the funeral of three terrorists killed by security forces on Friday, the political class in Jammu and Kashmir was united — in not attending the wreath-laying ceremonies for the six J&K Police bravehearts martyred over the past two days. Read more here

3. Mike Pence hails Sikh community's contribution, says their issues are 'close to his heart'

US VP Mike Pence has lauded the Sikhs' contribution, saying the community should continue to give back by serving in the military and public offices. Read more here

4. Father's Day: Suniel Shetty and Athiya Shetty talk about things they love and hate about each other...

When Suniel Shetty and his daughter Athiya Shetty team up, there’s not a single dull moment. Read more here

5. The envious adventures of NBA's 76-year-old superfan

Sporting a flashy gold jacket with gumboots and a black leather hat to cover his white hair, his aura is unmistakable. And so is his presence at the NBA. Read more here

6. What does music mean to you? Here's what legendary artistes, performers have to say

Ahead of World Music Day on June 21, we asked those who engage with music intimately—legendary artistes, street performers, instrument makers, child prodigies and everyone in between—one question. Read more here