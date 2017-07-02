DNA Moring Must Reads: PM Modi talks law, order and a corruption-free India, BCCI decides to fall in line, and more

Here are the top stories of the morning.

1. 2 speeches, 1 message: PM Modi, Prez Mukherjee talk law, order and a corruption-free India

President Pranab Mukherjee and PM Narendra Modi gave a message that was loud and clear. Read more here

2. Need transparency in political funding: CEC Nasim Zaidi

The Election Commission has asked the government to review the changes it made in the Companies Act removing the cap barring a company from donating more than 7.5 per cent of its average net profit. Read more here

3. Man arrested for links with ISI chargesheeted, booked for treason

Gulshan Kumar, who was arrested from south Delhi in the month of January this year for his alleged links with the Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), has been chargesheeted and booked for treason (waging war against the country). Read more here

4. BCCI decides to fall in line, but with 'finer adjustments'

The seven-member committee, comprising Rajiv Shukla (chairman), TC Mathew, Naba Bhattacharjee, Jay Shah, Anirudh Chaudhry, Sourav Ganguly, and Amitabh Choudhary, met for the first time in Delhi. Read more here

5. With Global Forgiveness Day coming up, here’s who we can forgive and who we can’t for their recent deeds and misdeeds

They say it’s best to ‘forgive and forget’. And rightly so, because to err is human. With Global Forgiveness Day on July 7, there’s no better time. Read more here