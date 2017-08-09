DNA Exclusive: Anandpal bashed unknowingly

Just before the Churu encounter, the dreaded gangster Anandpal Singh, whose name struck terror and fear among the public, had to eat a humble pie when he was beaten up creditors of a person who had given him refuge.

The gangster, who had beaten up several men and even killed people with his bare hands, was made to beat a hasty retreat when just three men gave Anandpal the taste of his own medicine.

The story takes place in the backdrop of a village in Hanumangarh district and involves one more character - Sunil Sodhi. “Sodhi is an accused in the Rs 75 lakh loot at Bhadra. He was close to Anandpal and had taken a huge amount of money from various creditors on loan, an amount that he was not able to repay. For this, his creditors were also looking for him,” highly placed SOG officials said.

But Sodhi played another game. “He gave a safe house to Anandpal, thinking that he will be safe from his creditors as a Don as infamous as Anandpal was with him and fearing him, no one will dare to realise the loaned amount,” officials added.

However, this is where Sodhi was wrong. “Sometime in June, Anandpal decided to go for a haircut. Sodhi took the gangster in his vehicle and as the duo reached nearby barber’s shop in Sodhi’s village, Sodhi was stopped by his creditors. Sodhi thought that in the company of Anandpal, nobody would dare to touch him.

However, the creditors were not impressed by his flaunting and started beating him and before Anandpal could react, he found himself at the receiving end. It appears that they were not aware of the fact that the man they were bashing was the dreaded Anandpal. The shrewd Anandpal, who was carrying a pistol with him, realised that receiving a few punches was a better option than exposing his real identity before them.

“He could have used the weapon to kill the men, but probably the sudden beating caught him off guard and he escaped from the scene leaving Sodhi at the mercy of his creditors. However, Anandpal could not afford to offend Sodhi, who suffered a broken jaw and other injuries. So, he sent his brother to pacify Sodhi. Anandpal’s brother told Sodhi that had the Don used his weapon against them and killed anyone of them, the matter would have gone out of hand,” highly placed SOG officials said.