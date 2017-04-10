DNA Evening Must Reads: From Pakistan's death sentence for Kulbhushan Jadhav to India's pacts with Australia

Here are the top five reads this evening.

1. Pakistan sentences Kulbhushan Jadhav to death, India calls it 'premeditated murder'

After the Pakistani army court sentenced an Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav to death on Monday "for his involvement in espionage and sabotage activities against Pakistan", the Indian MEA has issued a demarche to the Pakistan High Commissioner. Read more here

2. India, Australia ink six pacts; to boost counter-terror cooperation

India and Australia on Monday inked six pacts including one aimed at boosting counter-terrorism cooperation after talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Malcolm Turnbull in New Delhi. Read more here

3. Pellet guns are last resort, exploring option of 'rubber bullets', Centre tells SC

In a Supreme Court hearing on the burning issue of the usage of pellet guns to disperse protesters in Kashmir Valley, the Centre on Monday assured the apex court that using the weapon is the absolute last resort and the idea is not to kill anybody. Read more here

4. PM Modi takes the Delhi Metro with Malcolm Turnbull to Akshardham temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Malcolm Turnbull on Monday took the Delhi Metro from Mandi House station to Akshardham station. Read more here

5. Flipkart raises $1.4 billion from Microsoft, eBay, Tencent in biggest round of funding

In the biggest round of funding by an Indian Internet company till date, e-commerce company Flipkart on Monday raised US $1.4 billion from blue-chip technology companies Microsoft, eBay and Tencent. Read more here