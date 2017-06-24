Digest for domestic stories for week June 17 - June 23, 2017

Saturday

Bengaluru: The first phase of Bangalore Metro today marked its completion with President Pranab Mukherjee inaugurating the 11.3 km stretch 'Metro Green Line' here.

Mumbai/Kolkata: Amid the fresh agitation for Gorkhaland in the Darjeeling hills, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today accused the Modi government of encouraging the stir and claimed there was a "deep-rooted" conspiracy" behind it.

Darjeeling/Kolkata: On the boil for the past 10 days over a separate state demand, Darjeeling today witnessed widespread clashes between GJM activists and the police in which one person was killed and 35 security personnel were injured, including an IRB officer seriously.

Sunday

Darjeeling/New Delhi: A public library, two panchayat offices and a police vehicle were set ablaze at Kalimpong today, though Darjeeling, the hub of the GJM-led agitation for a separate Gorkhaland, remained incident-free.

New Delhi: India will turn into one market at the stroke of mid-night between June 30 and July 1, with the rollout of the unified GST along with liberal tax filings rules for first two months to tide over any teething issues.

New Delhi: The BJP has lined up its Union ministers and senior leaders of its allies as proposers and seconders for filing the nomination papers of the presidential candidate whose name will be announced soon.

Monday

Guwahati: Heavy showers have inundated larges swathes of Assam, affecting 60,000 people in six districts following which Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has reviewed the preparedness of district administrations in handling the situation.

New Delhi: The NDA's presidential nominee and Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind today said he will meet leaders of major political parties and seek their support to emerge as a 'consensus candidate' for the coveted post.

New Delhi: NDA constituents barring the Shiv Sena today welcomed the nomination of Ram Nath Kovind for the president's post while Opposition parties seemed not impressed and sought to keep up the suspense on extending their support and may even put up a joint candidate.

Tuesday

New Delhi: Anil Kumble today conceded that a fallout with captain Virat Kohli was the reason behind his decision to resign as India's cricket coach, claiming that their partnership had become "untenable" despite attempts to resolve the misunderstandings.

New Delhi: Air Commodore J S Dhamoon, who was commanding the Pathankot air force base when it was attacked by heavily armed terrorists last year, has sought premature retirement from service.

New Delhi: The Congress today termed Punjab's farm loan waiver as a "historic step" and accused the Modi government of running away from its responsibility towards the debt-ridden farmers, demanding that it replicate the step taken by its state government.

Wednesday

Srinagar: Security forces today gunned down two Hizbul Mujahideen militants in an encounter in an area of north Kashmir and cornered two more in another part of the valley hours later.

New Delhi: Urban Development Secretary Rajiv Gauba was today named as the next Home Secretary as part of a major top-level bureaucratic reshuffle effected today.

Darjeeling: Protest marches were held on the seventh day of the GJM-sponsored indefinite shutdown today in the Darjeeling hills where normal life remained crippled and Internet services suspended with the security forces maintaining a hawk-eyed vigil.

Thursday

New Delhi: India tonight dismissed as "farcical" Pakistan releasing a fresh "confessional video" of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav and said "manufactured facts" cannot alter the reality in the case.

New Delhi: Named by the opposition as its joint candidate for the presidential poll, Meira Kumar today appealed to the electorate to take their decision in the best interest of the country based on cherished values of social justice and inclusiveness and on principles and ideologies.

Jammu: In third such attack this year, a team of Pakistani special forces today sneaked 600 metres across the Line of Control (LoC) into the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir, killing two Indian soldiers while losing one of their men in retaliatory action.

Friday

Jammu: The Pakistani Border Action Team (BAT) made up of special forces men and terrorists were armed with 'special daggers' and 'headband cameras' to mutilate and record the attack on the Indian Army patrol party after entering 600 meters across the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today ruled out any change in his party's stand on supporting the NDA's presidential pick Ram Nath Kovind and attacked the Congress for propping up 'Bihar ki beti' Meira Kumar as the opposition's candidate for a lost cause.

New Delhi: The ED has registered a money laundering case against terror groups and separatist organisations operating in Kashmir, including Pakistan-based LeT founder Hafiz Saeed and the Hurriyat Conference, to probe alleged funding received by separatists for carrying out subversive activities in the valley.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)