Dialogues and language used in some films is not honourable: Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu today said there should be a discussion on the type of publications being brought out these days and if they were in any way contributing to social awakening.Naidu was addressing a gathering here this afternoon after inaugurating the 29th Vijayawada Book Festival.

"Improved rate of literacy and income levels are expected to lead to an increase in publication (of books) in the country. But we should look into the qualitative and quantitative aspect....How many of these publications are imparting knowledge on our history, culture and traditions and how many are contributing to social awakening."There should be a discussion on how many of these publications are misleading the society," the vice president said.At the same time, he said, cinema should also protect Indian culture and languages and promote social wellbeing.

"Cinema has an enormous impact on our people. But dialogues and the language used in some of the films is not honourable. Cinema, being a powerful medium, should hold mirror to the society and enhance the contemporary lifestyle," Naidu observed.The vice president said he was not talking about any kind of censorship, but was only offering a "good counsel".

Stating that books were still the "mainline" despite the spurt in "online" (Internet), Naidu remarked that opening a book would open up a new world (to the reader).

"Books are good friends and a good teacher. They enhance our quality of life and guide us in the right path in times of distress," he noted.

"We have given the status of God to letters in our language. Indian tradition gives great importance to books and authors," Naidu said while listing out examples from the Vedic literature to some contemporary writing.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said 2018 would be observed in the state as the year of protecting the Telugu language.

He mentioned the steps his government was taking in this regard.Vijayawada Mayor Koneru Sridhar, Vijayawada Book Festival Society honorary president D Ashok Kumar and others were present.