Development of NSCB Airport accorded priority in AAC meeting

Development of NSC Bose International Airport(NSCBIA) here, including improvement of passenger facilities and other amenities, were today discussed in the Airport Advisory Committee (AAC) meeting.

Held under the chairmanship of Prof Saugata Roy, MP, and convened by the Airport Director Atul Dikshit, the meeting discussed various development inputs that can upgrade passenger facilities at the airport.

Traffic management, widening of VIP Road, passenger trolleys, proposal of a flyover from Kaikhali to Jessore Road, bird and animal hazard management in operational area and streamlining of operations of yellow and whiteline taxis, were the main points of discussion at the meeting.

Dikshit also briefed AAC members on enhancement in shopping and retail experience of passengers, proposed development works at the Airport, additional retiring rooms, improvement of toilets and childcare room at the Airport.

The meeting was attended, among others, by representatives of the Airports Authority of lndia (AAI), Airlines, CISF, Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate, PWD, FHRAI, TAAI and representatives of civic bodies around the Airport.

