Dera rape case verdict on Aug 25: Punjab, Haryana on high alert

With lakhs of Dera Sacha Sauda followers swarming into Panchkula ahead of the verdict in the sexual exploitation case registered against its chief, Gurmeet Ram Rahim, the states of Haryana and Punjab have been put on a high alert. A Special Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) court will declare the verdict on August 25.

Rahim has been accused of sexually exploiting Dera's sadhvis (female followers) and faces charges under Sections 376 (rape), 509, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The Dera chief, who has been attending the court proceedings through video conferencing from Sirsa, has been summoned in the court on August 25.

All schools and colleges in Chandigarh and Panchkula have been shut for at least two days ahead of the verdict and there will also be a clampdown on buses plying to Haryana and Chandigarh for the next two days.

As many as 75 companies of central forces remain deployed in various districts of Punjab, which has a large number of Dera followers, especially in districts bordering Haryana. All Punjab Roadways buses plying via Haryana have stopped service till further orders.

In order to avert a 2014-like situation, when another sect head from Hisar, Rampal had defied the court order and the police were locked in a 10-day standoff with his followers, the Haryana Police have virtually sealed the roads leading to the special CBI Court. Besides, flag marches including paramilitary forces, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Rapid Action Force (RAF) are being conducted. Drones are also being used to continuously monitor the situation.

Panchkula itself has been turned into a fortress as lakhs of followers, including women and children, have begun arriving in Panchkula, and are spending nights on roads, pavements, empty plots, and parks.

"We have eight additional companies of paramilitary forces and an additional force of 2,500 police personnel has been mobilised for deployment. Nearly 2,000 homeguards have been called in to manage crowds," Haryana Additional Chief Secretary Ram Niwas said.

He added: "The decision to appear before the court is the responsibility of the Dera chief. He has to take a call on this. We will call in the Army, if necessary, and even impose curfew, according to the circumstances." The Dera chief is expected to arrive in a helicopter.

Meanwhile, Punjab Police have alerted its zonal officers following inputs that Dera followers have stored petrol and diesel in drums at Naam Charcha Ghar in Faridkot and other districts.

"They have stored sharp-edged weapons and stones on the roof on Naam Charcha Ghar. If the court gives the verdict against the the Dera head, devotees might use petrol and weapons to destroy government and public properties," Punjab DGP (law and order) said.

The Deputy Commissioners in various districts have also directed the Municipal Councillors to ensure security of houses and shops by not allowing anti-social elements to enter the wards.

Preventive measures

1. All schools, colleges, and other educational institutions in Panchkula shut from August 23-25. Panjab University (PU) and all affiliated colleges shut for two days.

2. Services of all Haryana Roadways buses leading to Panchkula and Chandigarh stopped. Punjab Roadways has also stopped bus service to Haryana, till further orders.

3. Advocates in Panchkula District Court suspend work for two days.