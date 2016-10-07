Delhiites face heavy traffic jams as Rahul Gandhi's Kisan Yatra reaches national capital

East and Central Delhi witnessed heavy traffic jams on Thursday evening as Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi's 26-day 'Kisan Yatra' through poll-bound Uttar Pradesh reached the national capital. Motorists had a harrowing time as they got stuck in long traffic jams at the Bhairon Mandir Marg, Vikas Marg and Connaught Place.

Rahul's yatra entered Delhi from Ghaziabad around 4pm and he travelled with his supporters through Karkari Mod, Vikas Marg, Laxmi Nagar, Rajghat, Bhairon Mandir and Sansad Marg to culminate at Jantar Mantar.

"The traffic was bound to be affected since it's the festive time and there is more vehicular movement on the roads coupled with the additional traffic coming from outside for the rally. The traffic police were only intimated last evening by Congress members and Rahul's security personnel to make arrangements," said a senior traffic police officer.

The Twitter handle of Delhi Traffic Police was posting updates about the roads that would remain closed due to the rally and the areas that would see heavy traffic.

PTI

"There were traffic jams observed in Laxmi Nagar and we had to make diversions at certain points including at Karkari Mod. Traffic was affected at Bhairon Marg and parts of CP with people having to wait in jams. Vikas Marg was also affected since it's usually a congested route and there was bound to be some effect of the rally on that route. Traffic was manageable on other routes and we didn't have to make traffic diversions," said a senior traffic police officer.

Traffic police officers said they had made adequate arrangements and there were separate routes charted for the buses carrying supporters.

"There was heavy deployment of traffic personnel along the route that he was covering. We had marked parking spaces for vehicles that will be coming. Buses that were carrying supporters were given separate routes to pass," added the officer.