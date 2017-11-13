Delhi pollution: SC issues notices to Centre, UP, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi govts over stubble burning

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the Centre, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi Government on petition on stubble burning and dust pollution.

The Supreme Court had earlier in the day agreed to hear today itself a fresh plea seeking to curb rising pollution in Delhi and the national capital region (NCR).

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud considered the submission of lawyer R K Kapoor that rise in dust particles on roads, stubble burning in Delhi's neighbouring states like Haryana and Punjab have led to an alarming rise in pollution levels in the NCR and its adjoining areas..

Delhi Government on Monday had filed an appeal in the National Green Tribunal (NGT) seeking certain changes in NGT's previous directions regarding the odd-even scheme. The NGT is likely to hear the plea on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, also questioned the government on Odd-Even scheme. The green court asked whether the Delhi government was only informing the media about a review petition on the Odd-Even scheme since no review petition had been filed as yet.

The NGT had approved the Delhi government's suggestion of implementing the odd-even scheme to curb the smog that has plagued the national capial since last Wednesday. However, the NGT made it clear that nobody would be exempted. This was contrary to the Delhi government's proposal that women drivers and two-wheelers would not fall under the purview of the scheme. The Delhi government then called off implementing the scheme.