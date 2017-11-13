Delhi pollution: AAP govt files appeal before NGT; ask for 'certain changes' in tribunal's previous directions over odd-even scheme

Delhi Government on Monday filed an appeal in the National Green Tribunal (NGT) seeking certain changes in NGT's previous directions regarding the odd-even scheme. The NGT is likely to hear the plea on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, also questioned the government on Odd-Even scheme. The green court asked whether the Delhi government was only informing the media about a review petition on the Odd-Even scheme since no review petition had been filed as yet.

The NGT had approved the Delhi government's suggestion of implementing the odd-even scheme to curb the smog that has plagued the national capial since last Wednesday. However, the NGT made it clear that nobody would be exempted. This was contrary to the Delhi government's proposal that women drivers and two-wheelers would not fall under the purview of the scheme. The Delhi government then called off implementing the scheme.

Earlier on Monday, a Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud considered the submission of lawyer R K Kapoor that rise in dust particles on roads, stubble burning in Delhi's neighbouring states like Haryana and Punjab have led to an alarming rise in pollution levels in the NCR and its adjoining areas.

Earlier, smog continued to plague the national capital on Monday, with Air Quality Index figures in several parts of the city falling in the 'hazardous category', it was reported.

According to latest AQI figures, Delhi's Mandir Marg recorded 523, Anand Vihar recorded 510, while Punjabi Bagh at 743, Shadipur at 420.

Despite this, schools reopened after they were shut since last Thursday. Both students and teachers were seen donning masks. Some teachers maintained that closing schools was not an option, and a collective effort was necessary.