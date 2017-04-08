Delhi L-G cancels AAP party office allotment

The L-G's order, accessed by DNA, states: "The Public Works Department is directed to revoke the allotment of bungalow number 206, Rouse Avenue, and take further action as per rules."

In a major setback to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), just ahead of the municipal corporation elections, Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal on Friday cancelled the allotment of the party office at 206, Rouse Avenue.

The decision comes after the Shunglu Committee had raised questions about the allotment. The L-G's order, accessed by DNA, states: "The Public Works Department is directed to revoke the allotment of bungalow number 206, Rouse Avenue, and take further action as per rules."

Interestingly, the Shunglu Committee report, prepared when Najeeb Jung was the L-G, was with Baijal after he became L-G in January. But when Baijal was appointed, he did not follow its recommendations

The bungalow was approved by PWD minister Satyendra Jain on February 2, 2016.

The L-G's order further states that while submitting the file through Jain for ex-post-facto approval for allotment of the bungalow, the PWD has categorically mentioned that there is no provision to allow residential accommodation to political parties even if there is a cabinet decision from the Urban Development Department.

The L-G stated that Jain had cited that bungalow number 217 — furniture for which was allotted to Imran Hussain, Delhi Minister of Food and Supplies — should be used as the party office.

The L-G's order said that in addition to this, furniture belonging to the former-minister of food and supplies Asim Ahmed Khan who used to reside in the bungalow earlier, were also used by the party office. "The furniture and fittings presently lying in the bungalow may be used there (party office)," Jain mentioned in the file.

Such violations have been cited by the L-G's office to revoke the allotment to the AAP.