Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to go on 10-day Vipassana leave

Kejriwal will leave for Igatpuri in Maharashtra on September 10 to practice the meditation technique.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is all set to go for another round of Vipassana Session and will leave for Igatpuri in Maharashtra on September 10 to practice the meditation technique.

During the 10-day course of one of the ancient meditation techniques of India, the CM will not access newspapers, televisions or any other outdoor media, a government official said.

"The chief minister will go to Igatpuri area in Maharashtra on September 10 to attend the 10-day Vipassana Session at a meditation centre," a government spokesperson said.

The CM's plan for a 10-day meditation break comes nearly a week after the hectic campaign for the Bawana bypolls, wherein his Aam Aadmi Party registered a win.

In August last year too, Kejriwal had gone to Himachal Pradesh's Dharamkot to attend a 10-day Vipassana Session at a meditation centre.

Kejriwal is known to be an ardent practitioner of vipassana. After a hectic campaign post the Lok Sabha polls in 2014 and the Delhi Assembly polls in 2013, the AAP chief had taken a break for practicing Vipassana.

Kejriwal had also gone to Bengaluru earlier this year to undergo a naturopathy treatment for high blood sugar after months of campaigning for elections in Punjab and Goa.