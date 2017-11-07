Delhi air quality remains poor, smog-like conditions bring visibility down to 200 metres

The average air quality index (AQI) also hit 396 (very poor) at 8am, which further peaked by 9.30am to 403 indicating severe pollution level.

The pollution level in the national capital remained critical on Tuesday morning. Due to smog-like condition on Tuesday the visibility early in the morning remained low, causing problems in movement of traffic, reports ANI.

According to reports, the visibility dropped to 200 metres at 8:30 am.

The average air quality index (AQI) also hit 396 (very poor) at 8am, which further peaked by 9.30am to 403 indicating severe pollution level. AQI in East Delhi's Dilshad Garden was 420, whereas it was 319 in Anand Vihar.

The pollution was recorded highest in Punjabi Bagh with AQI 999 and 852 in R.K. Puram. The air quality in Dwarka and NCR also hovered between 400-420.

AQI level from 0-50 is considered "good", 51-100 is "satisfactory" 101-200 is "moderate", 201-300 is "poor", 301-400 is "very poor", and 401 and above is "severe".

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, The India Meteorological Department maintains that Delhi is witnessing a spell of fog and not smog.

A cover of thick fog engulfed Delhi's Rashtrapati Bhavan in the morning when Belgium's King Philippe was accorded ceremonial reception.

Belgium's King Philippe accorded ceremonial reception at Delhi's Rashtrapati Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/HDbQZAt1fy — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2017

‘Smog’ is fog but pollution plays a major role, with the added ingredient of smoke and tiny airborne particulates. Because of high pollution level, Smog becomes a major health hazard, especially for children and old people.

By 10 am on Tuesday, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded 'severe' air quality, meaning the intensity of pollution was extreme.

In light of the sudden dip, measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) such as a four times hike in parking fees may be rolled out by the Supreme Court-mandated Environment Pollution Prevention and Control Authority, reports PTI.

If the situation deteriorates further and persists for at least 48 hours, the task force under the GRAP will mull shutting schools and enforce the odd-even car rationing scheme.

The last time air had turned 'severe' was on October 20, a day after Diwali festivities, when firecrackers were set off.

Since then, the pollution monitors have been recording 'very poor' air quality, which is comparatively better than 'severe' but alarming according to global standards.

A 'very poor' AQI comes with the warning that people may develop respiratory illness on prolonged exposure while exposure to 'severe' air affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing respiratory or cardiovascular diseases.

The CPCB has said high moisture level in the air has trapped emission from local sources and hanging low over the city in the absence of wind.

"Total calm conditions, marked by the complete absence of wind has led to the situation. The moisture has trapped emissions from ground level sources," Dipankar Saha, CPCB's air lab chief, said.

According to private weather forecasting agency Skymet, wind from neighbouring Punjab and Haryana, where paddy stubble burning is in full swing, has started entering the city during the afternoon hours.

The CPCB also recorded 'severe' air quality in the neighbouring Noida and Ghaziabad.

The real-time pollution monitors displayed the alarmingly high concentration of PM2.5 and PM10, which are ultrafine particulates having the ability to enter the respiratory system and subsequently the bloodstream of humans and animals, causing harm.

Thick smog cover engulfs parts of Punjab, visuals from Amritsar; people say they are facing difficulties due to decreased visibility. pic.twitter.com/I1Yt2bx5c5 — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2017

(With agency inputs)