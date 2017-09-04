Deceased MP Sultan Ahmed was 'under stress' due to CBI probe: Mamata Banerjee

Trinamool Congress MP Sultan Ahmed breathed his last on Monday. He suffered a cardiac arrest. The 64-year-old TMC leader was the Union Minister of State for Tourism during the UPA2 government and had been elected to the 15th Lok Sabha from Uluberia. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted her condolences. ‘Shocked and deeply saddened at the passing of Sultan Ahmed sitting @AITCOfficial LS MP & my long term colleague. Condolences to his family’, her tweet read. He suffered a cardiac arrest at his Ripon Street residence on Monday morning and when rushed to Belle Vue Clinic, was declared brought dead. “He had suffered a heart attack at about 11.15 am and was brought to the hospital at 12.15 pm. We were prepared for his treatment but had to declare him brought dead,” a senior official of the hospital said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today said Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sultan Ahmed, who died of cardiac arrest this morning, was under stress after he was interrogated by the CBI in connection with the Narada case. "I have heard that the CBI has sent him (Ahmed) a letter today also," she told reporters here. "The Narada case is about an amount of just Rs 1 lakh or Rs 1.5 lakh. He was under tension.... He was not that old. This is a very sad news. We are all very sad," the TMC chief said.

‘Wished him Eid Mubarak on Saturday. Gone today. Stunned at the passing of my colleague Sultan Ahmed, MP in Kolkata. Prayers for his family’, read the post of TMC MP Derek O'Brien on facebook. State Congress president Adhir Chowdhury too expressed his grief. “I am aggrieved by the death of a close political colleague. It is difficult to believe that he is not there anymore. He was an amiable person who was ‘Sultan’ from the heart. May the Almighty grant him heaven,” he said.

In a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan, governor Keshari Nath Tripathi expressed his condolences. ‘Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi expressed his heartfelt condolences at the sad demise of Shri Sultan Ahmed, a sitting TMC MP from Uluberia Lok Sabha Constituency and former Union Minister of State for Tourism in the Manmohan Singh Government. The Governor conveyed his sympathy to the bereaved family and his numerous followers’, the statement read. Ahmed had been recently summoned by the CBI and questioned for several hours together in the Narada case.

TMC general secretary and MP Subrata Bakshi said that mental harassment of CBI had kept Ahmed very disturbed. “The attitude of CBI officials had taken him and many senior leaders to the edge. Ahmed was harassed by the Central investigating agency in Saradha and Narada cases,” he said. Ahmed had begun his political career as a member of Chhatra Parishad, the students’ wing of Congress in the early 70s and later was the member of Youth Congress before joining All India Trinamool Congress when it was formed in 1997 by Mamata Banerjee. Ahmed was also president of Mohammedan Sporting Club.

With PTI inputs