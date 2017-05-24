CRPF suspends patrol leader over Sukma attack, fixes responsibility

Heads have begun to roll as the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) fixes responsibility for the failure of leadership that led to the killing of 25 personnel by Naxals on April 24 in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district.

The force has suspended an officer who led the team that was attacked by Naxals.

Company commander, Assistant Commandant J Vishwanath, has been suspended and the commanding officer of the 74th battalion, Commandant Firoze Kuzur, has been shifted out of Chhattisgarh.

The CRPF men were guarding an under-construction road where when they were massacred. The road has not been completed for the last three years, missing several deadlines and risking the lives of the paramilitary personnel.

After the incident, the road construction work in the Naxal hotbeds has been affected. This year, CRPF has faced 38 casualties and all have been at road construction projects that are turning into death traps for the force.

The force has also transferred at least half-a-dozen Commandants and a Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs) posted in the Bastar region, and has replaced them with some of some of its best officers serving in other parts of the country.

There is a possibility that disciplinary action could be taken against some more officers on the directions of the Union home ministry.

The new CRPF Director General RR Bhatnagar who took charge soon after the attack has ordered overhaul of the battalions deployed for counter-insurgency and anti-Naxal operations. There is a possibility that a major reshuffle of officers will take place to lead teams in these operations.

