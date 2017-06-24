Srinagar: CRPF sub-inspector killed in terrorist attack, driver injured

The deceased sub-inspector has been identified as Sahib Shukla.

A sub-inspector of the CRPF was killed while another jawan injured when militants attacked their vehicle at Pantha chowk, in the outskirts of the city, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as sub inspector Sahib Shukla and the injured as constable-driver Nissar Ahmed, officials said.

The CRPF personnel, part of road opening deployment, were sitting inside their vehicle at Pantha chowk bypass along the Srinagar-Jammu national highway when, around 1750 hours, militants carried out the attack.

In the melee, a constable of Jammu and Kashmir was injured in the foot when his rifle went off accidentally, officials said.

The CRPF personnel retaliated but there was no immediate report of any casualty on the militant side. Reinforcements were rushed to the area and a search operation was launched to track down the militants, they added.

No militant outfit has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.