CRPF killed 172 terrorists, Naxals in a year

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Saturday claimed that they managed to kill as many as 172 terrorists and Naxals in the last one year and apprehended more than 1,500 terrorists across the country.

RR Bhatnagar, Director General of CRPF, said that due to the active involvement of the CRPF in Jammu and Kaskmir, areas with Left Wing extremism, and the Northeast, as many as 172 terrorists and many Maoists have been neutralised in the last one year alone. He assured that the CRPF will rise to the challenge of internal security and come off with flying colours as and when needed.

The force, which is the lead counter insurgency force with 243 battalion, in Left Wing Extremism areas have killed 32 Maoists, apprehended 1,189 Maoists and facilitated surrender of 84 Maoists. The force recovered 396 arms, 17,837 ammunition, 714 explosives, 1,99,779 detonators and 431 improvised explosive devices (IED).

The force stated that in last one year — ie from March 1, 2017 to February 28, 2018 — they have managed to neutralise 122 terrorists and apprehend 138 in Jammu and Kashmir. The force have recovered 182 arms and 4058 ammunition, 30 explosives and 14 IEDs from these areas. The CRPF were engaged in 68 encounters amid heavy stone-pelting in the Valley.

In the Northeast, the force has killed two insurgents, apprehended 320 insurgents, recovered 103 arms, 1,025 ammunition, 14 explosives, and 483 detonators.

CRPF is the largest Central Armed Police Force with 243 battalion, which includes five signal battalion, six Mahila battalion, 15 RAF battalion, 10 CoBRA battalion, Special Duty Group, Parliament Duty Group, and four VVIP security battalion.

"The force has by now achieved specialisation in combating Maoists in shape of CoBRA battalion, tackling riots and riot-like situations with minimum force through Rapid Actions Force, and protecting 78 VIPs with help of security battalions," Bhatnagar said.

He also said that the multifarious role of force also include security during election and maintaining law and order situations. Presently the force is deployed in three major theaters of internal conflict namely in Jammu and Kashmir with 61 battalion, Left Wing Extremism areas with 89 battalion including nine CoBRA and the North East with 36 battalion including one CoBRA.

For their valour, in last one year, the force has been bestowed with two Kirti Chakra and four Shaurya Chakra and 104 Police Medal for Gallantry.