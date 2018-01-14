Trending#

Congress tweets video to mock PM Modi hugging world leaders, BJP calls it crass 

  Sunday 14 January 2018 17:52 IST
 

   
  


   
  
   
   

   
Congress party's Twitter handle on Sunday created a storm on social media, when it tweeted a satirical video mocking PM Modi's interaction with world leaders. 

 
This came just as Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in India for 6-day trip. PM Modi welcomed Netanyahu with a warm embrace, and on cue Congress tweeted the video. 

   
It was a satirical take on PM Modi's interaction, interspersed with scenes from iconic movies including the Titanic. Congress described PM Modi's interaction as awkward and mocked his hugs branding it as 'hugplomacy'. The video documents Modi's hugs with Merkel, Abe, Trump, Hollande, Erdogan, Macron, Pena among others. 

 
Interestingly, 'hugplomacy' was a  term used by Rahul Gandhi after Hafiz Saeed was released from jail by Pak authorities. Before also Rahul had mocked Modi's hugs when Trump praised Pakistan 

    
However, the fact that Congress decided to attack PM Modi at a time when Netanyahu is visiting wasn't lost on Twitter. And BJP too have reacted strongly to the video. 

 
Union Minister Babul Supriyo, speaking to Times Now said that 'timing of video is deplorable'. He also described it as in 'bad taste', 'below the belt' and accused Congress of sensationalism. He said Congress has crossed the line between humour and crass content.  

        
  
  
          
  
  
  
  
  
  


     
Setting aside protocol, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today received his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, who arrived here on a six-day visit.

 
Modi received Prime Minister Netanyahu at the airport. He welcomed Netanyahu with a hug upon his arrival. The Israeli prime minister is accompanied by his wife Sara. "Welcome to India, my friend PM @netanyahu! Your visit to India is historic and special. It will further cement the close friendship between our nations," Modi tweeted in English and Hebrew. During the visit, the two leaders will hold comprehensive dialogue on a variety of issues.

 
 

    
   
