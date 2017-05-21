Congress to blame for Kashmir's woes: Amit Shah

BJP President Amit Shah on Saturday said the Congress alone could be blamed for the present woes of Kashmir, and said he had full faith in his party bringing the situation there under control.

Shah was in Chandigarh as part of his 95-day tour across India, aimed at preparing the BJP for the 2019 general elections. This is the first visit of Shah to the city after the civic body elections in December last year, in which BJP registered a stomping victory.

When asked about Kashmiri students indulging in stone pelting, Shah said such situations had emerged in the past as well. "Kashmir faced such situations several times since 1989. Whenever security agencies adopted a tough stand, such situations did arose. I am confident that this situation will soon be controlled," he said.

When questioned about the recent defeat of the party in Punjab, Shah said "We are a minor alliance partner in Punjab. But we have already begun introspection within the party following the results." He maintained that the alliance with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will continue.

The senior leader also dismissed statements of party's local leaders who had stated that some AAP MLAs in the state were in talks with BJP. "None of the leaders from AAP is in talks with BJP," said Shah.

Highlighting achievements of the party in its three-year term, Shah said the party would register a victory in 2019 by bigger margin than that in 2014.

"The party which was started with ten members has reached 11 crores to become world's largest political organization (sangathan). We have formed governments in 13 states and form an alliance partner in four. Poll victories in Uttar Pradesh and Uttrakhand have proved that the country has accepted us."

Shah refuted allegations of brewing resentment among the MLAs in BJP-ruled Haryana against the CM Manohar Lal Khattar, and said there was no plan to replace Khattar.

When questioned about the ongoing tussle between the two neighboring states over river-water sharing of Satluj Yamuna Link (SYL) canal, Shah said that Home Minister Rajnath Singh has been holding discussions with both the states and the issue will be resolved through deliberations.

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the most popular leader to have emerged after Independence, Shah said the opposition parties could not level allegations of corruption on the party in its three years tenure. "When PM Modi took power, he had said that it is a government for the poor and we have been working for the welfare of the poor. BJP has freed the country from dynastic politics and caste-based politics," he said, adding that the party is working to save the farmers of all states but it cannot be done in a day.

Responding to questions that the UPA government had hired Pak-origin UK lawyer Khawar Qureshi in 2004, Shah said, "If Congress has done it, what can we say. The country knows all about Congress."

Shah also inaugurated the newly-renovated party office, 'Kamalam' in Sector 33 and unveiled a statue of RSS stalwart Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhayay earlier in the day, after attending a road show. He held a series of meetings with party leaders and workers and held deliberations on party's expansion.