Congress hits back, says rank only for 'metro ease'

Taking exception to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comments on his predecessor Dr Manmohan Singh, the main Opposition Congress said on Saturday that while preparing its Ease of Doing Business index, the WB took into account the parameters in only two metros — Delhi and Mumbai — while ignoring the vast countryside and other cities.

Describing Modi's reference to Dr Singh as highly uncharitable, party spokesperson Kapil Sibal said if the WB had taken into account the plight of Medium and Small Enterprises (MSME), its findings would have been much different.

He suggested that instead of relying upon rankings and rhetoric, the Prime Minister should go to the ground and the reality will "starkly stare in his face".

"Has the WB taken MSME's plight into account? What the WB has studied is called the creamy layer of business, located at the top end of the pyramid," Sibal said. He added that instead of rejoicing over the Ease of Doing Business report, the PM should find some time to study India's position in world health and hunger index as well."Having failed the Indian economy due to sheer ad-hocism and inexperience, the BJP government is clutching at straws to stay afloat even as it sinks the economy and hurts trade and businesses," he added.

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi also urged the government to listen to small traders about the Ease of Doing Business. He described demonetisation and GST as "twin torpedos" that sunk the entrepreneurs.

The WB report has come at a time when the Congress was planning to milch anti-incumbency factor in the Gujarat Assembly elections and it has left the party squirming. The party has now repackaged its campaign, using sarcastic terms for economic reforms — including the catchy 'Gabbar Singh Tax' for GST — and releasing spoof videos of Bollywood blockbusters to further hammer in the economic disruption theme.