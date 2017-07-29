Concerned Amit Shah asks Yogi Adityanath to bridge gap between party and UP govt

After meeting party office-bearers, the BJP National President Ami Shah expressed concern over growing gap between party and the government and directed UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to bridge the gap immediately.

He also asked the Chief Minister to fix two days in a week in which he and his ministers will meet party office-bearers and workers without any prior appointment. During his meeting, party leaders from Kanpur, Awadh, Gorakhpur and Kanshi regions raised the issue of ministers not meeting them and giving attention to their complaints.

They also pointed that the gap between the organisation and the government was increasing and if immediate steps were not taken then it may result in serious concern. Shah will hold as many as 18 meetings during his three day visit. The Chief Minister assured Shah that he and all his ministers would be available on Monday and Tuesday for party leaders and workers for meeting them without any appointment.