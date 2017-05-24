Coal scam: 2nd charge sheet against Naveen Jindal

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed another charge sheet against industrialist and former Congress MP Naveen Jindal and five others for alleged irregularities in the Urtan North Coal Block allocation in Madhya Pradesh.

Special CBI Judge Bharat Parashar took cognizance of the charge sheet and summoned the industrialist, his company Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) and four others to appear before him on September 4.

"From the overall facts and circumstances of the case as stand disclosed from the final report filed by CBI including the documents and statement of witnesses, I am of the considered opinion that prima facie offences under section 120 B criminal conspiracy/420 (cheating) IPC and 420 (cheating) IPC is made out against accused...," the court said.

Besides Jindal, JSPL's advisor Anand Goel, Executive Director of Raw Materials, DN Abrol, the then Executive Vice Chairman, CEO Vikrant Gujaral, and former Director (Finance) Sushil Maroo have also been charge sheeted.

Public prosecutors VK Sharma and AP Singh submitted that the probe agency had enough evidence on record to initiate proceedings against the accused.

The probe agency further alleged that the accused cheated the Ministry of Coal (MoC) and got a "wrongful gain and pecuniary advantage".