CM Khattar congratulates Haryana girl Manushi Chhillar on winning Miss World title

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday expressed happiness and congratulated Manushi Chhillar in winning the Miss World title, after 17-long years.

Minutes after the results were announced, Khattar took to Twitter and said, Congratulations to Manishi Chillar, daughter of Haryana, on becoming Miss World 2017.

21-year-old Manushi competed with women from over 108 nations. She is a medical student hailing from Haryana.

She was crowned the new queen by Miss World 2016 winner Puerto Rico's Stephanie Del Valle today.

Besides Chhillar, the first runner-up was Stephanie Hill from England, while Andrea Meza, hailing from Mexico, was announced the second runner-up.

On that note, actress Priyanka Chopra was the last Indian to win Miss World in 2000.

हरियाणा की बेटी मानुषी छिल्लर को मिस वर्ल्ड 2017 बनने पर बहुत-बहुत बधाईI — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) November 18, 2017

In the top five round, Chhillar was asked which profession according to her deserved the highest salary.

"I think a mother deserves the highest respect and when you talk about salary it's not always about cash but I feel it's the love and respect that you give to someone. My mother has always been the biggest inspiration in my life.

"All mothers sacrifice so much for their kids. So, I think it is the job of a mother that deserves the highest salary," Chhillar said to a wide-applause.

Chhillar is the sixth Indian to win the coveted crown, which was first won by Reita Faria back in 1966.

Aishwarya Rai had bagged the title in 1994, followed by Diana Haydon in 1997, Yukta Mookhey in 1999 and Priyanka Chopra in 2000, the last for India.

According to Chhillar's profile on the Miss World website, she aims to be a cardiac surgeon and wants to open a chain of non-profitable hospitals based in rural areas.

A trained Indian classical dancer, Chhillar has a passion for outdoor sports and actively participates in paragliding, bungee jumping, snorkelling and scuba diving besides sketching and painting.

Her personal motto, as described on the website, reads: "When you cease to dream you cease to live" and "Courage to give flight to your dreams and the ability to believe in yourself makes life worth living".