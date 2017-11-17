CM Arvind Kejriwal requests L-G to allot land for hospitals

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday wrote a letter to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal requesting him for the allotment of land for the construction of hospitals in the Capital.

In his letter, Kejriwal has attached a list of the vacant plots with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) which can be utilised for the construction of the hospitals."The hospital will provide free treatment as part of the commitment of the government to provide basic healthcare to the citizens," Kejriwal said in his letter.

At present, there are 40 government hospitals with 10,725 beds for a population of 1.68 crore.

The Aam Aadmi Party government in its budget for 2017-18 had allocated Rs 5,736 crore for healthcare, promising to increase the number of beds by 1,000 by the end of 2016. Citing its tussle with the then Lieutenant Governor, Najeeb Jung, the Delhi government pushed the deadline to implement the plan in March 2017.

According to sources, the 10 hospitals — Dr Hedgewar Arogya Sansthan in East Delhi, Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital at Pitampura, Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital in Khichripur, Lok Nayak Hospital, Sanjay Gandhi Hospital at Mangolpuri, Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital, Rao Tula Ram Hospital, Acharya Shree Bhikshu Hospital and Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital — were listed by the health department for upgradation.

The Delhi government had earlier said that it planned to increase the number of beds to 20,000 but it gave no deadline for the same. This, the government said, would be done by adding seven hospitals and re-modeling 10 existing ones.

