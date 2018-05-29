Clever by half: Delhi man steals car which he had sold

Loving your car too much but also facing shortage of cash? A man in the capital figured out an unique way of having the cake and eating it too, till his luck ran out. According to a TOI report, a civil engineer named Manoj Singhal has been arrested for stealing a car, which he had sold previously!

The person was arrested from Kashipur, in Uttarakhand. According to police, Manoj had sold an Audi car to an artist. But later, he drove away using a duplicate car after receiving full payment from sale of the car. According to report, the deal was struck at Rs 17.5 lakhs. Initially Rs 14.5 lakh was given by victim Sarfarazuddin to Manoj. On the day of final payment, the car went missing from the parking spot near the Delhi Zoo after Sarfarazuddin had given Singhal a blank cheque. However, soon as the car went missing, Manoj asked the victim not to call again according to report.

Then the victim lodged a case with the police. Then, came the second part of devious activity from Manoj Singhal. He withdrew Rs 6 lakhs using Sarfazazuddin's blank cheque, and registered a case saying the cheque has bounced. He even tried to put the entire blame of theft on the victim. The police while probing the incident found that Singhal's statements were not adding up. Soon the needle of suspicion had shifted to Manoj, who refused to be questioned twice. It didn't take too long for the police though to finally trace him back to his native place. Manoj is unlikely to drive a fancy car anytime soon.