Cleric offers Rs 20L to garland Pak PM with shoes

Quaderi also added Sharif has been a ‘flop PM’ so far in dealing with terrorists who are operating under an Islamic banner

A day after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) stayed the execution of Kulbhushan Jadhav by Pakistani authorities, Muslim religious leader Syed Sha Atef Ali Al Quaderi — who had earlier hit the headlines for issuing a fatwa against singer Sonu Nigam — on Friday announced an award of Rs 20 lakh for anyone who would put a garland of Jadhav’s shoes around Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and make him go around India.

“Looking at Pakistan, which is patronising terror and is trying to execute Jadhav in an unfair manner, I announce that whoever puts a garland of Jadhav’s shoes around Sharif’s neck and parades him across India would get Rs 20 lakh from me,” Quaderi said at a press conference.

“Pakistan calls itself an Islamic country. We perform namaz and carry out fasts according to the holy inscription. Now that there are so many so-called ‘Islamic terror groups’, they should come clean about which portion of the Holy Quran that they follow asks them to spread terror,” he said. Sharif also added Sharif has been a ‘flop PM’ so far in dealing with terrorists who are operating under an Islamic banner.