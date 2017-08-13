Civilian injured in petrol bomb blast

A civilian was injured when unidentified men hurled a petrol bomb near Badyari Chowk in Srinagar even as security forces were busy battling the highly entrenched militants in the Shopian district of south Kashmir.

Police said Imtiyaz Ahmad was injured when the bomb was hurled at Badyari Chowk on Saturday evening. “He has been admitted in Shri Maharaja Hari Singh hospital where his condition is stable,” said a police spokesman.

Meanwhile, a fierce gunfight erupted after security forces cordoned off Awanira village in Shopian district following intelligence inputs about the presence of high-profile militants in the area.

“Cordon at Awanira in Shopian...Some exchange of fire...”, tweeted deputy inspector general of police, South Kashmir Range.