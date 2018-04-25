CHSE Odisha class 10th (Matric) Exam Results 2018 to be declared today, click on bseodisha.nic.in to check your results

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha will announce the Odisha 10(Matric) Results today i.e. April 25, 2018.

Around 6 lakh students appeared for the exam conducted for Odisha HSC Result 2018 that was conducted between the period of February 23 to March 8.

After the official announcement from the board, students can visit the official website to check their Odisha Class X Result 2018.

Here's how students can check their Odisha Higher Secondary Result 2018 -

1. Visit the websites: bse.odisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in

2. Click on 'HSC Class 10th Result 2018'

3. Enter your details such as name and registration number. Then click submit.

4. Your results will be displayed on the screen.

5. Take a download and keep a printout of Orissa Class 10th Result 2018 for future reference.

Students are advised to collect their official mark sheets from their respective institutes. The printouts are for information purposes only.

About Council of Higher Secondary, Education (CHSE)

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha was established in accordance with the Odisha Higher Secondary Education Act 1982 to regulate, control and develop Higher Secondary Education in the State of Orissa. The administrative function of the Council commenced from 7th September 1982 in a rented building at Budheswari Colony, Bhubaneswar. In course of time the Council constructed its own administrative building over Plot No. C-2, Samantapur, Bhubaneswar where it has been functioning since 2nd January 1996. The campus has been named as ”PRAJNAPITHA”.