China's move won't affect our fight against terror: MEA

After expressing disappointment at China's continuous blocking of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar's designation as a global terrorist by the United Nations, India on Friday said it will not deter it from fighting terrorism. "I think the decision by a country to block a consensus should not be seen as an end to our counter-terrorism efforts," said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.

He added, "What is important is that it does not, in any way, take away our resolve to fight terrorism."

India was hoping that China will end its opposition after September 2017 BRICS summit, held in Xiamen in southeastern China, bracketed Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and JeM with global terror groups such as Islamic State and al-Qaeda. China being the host of the summit, it was seen as a significant diplomatic win for India's efforts to counter cross-border terrorism.

This is the first time anti-India groups such as LeT and JeM had been named in a BRICS declaration though the five-country grouping had denounced terror in the past.

The 43-page Xiamen declaration, with 17 references to terrorism, made it clear that India had been able to convince others in the grouping about the threat posed by Pakistan-based organisations as the document also contained references to groups such as the Haqqani Network, Eastern Turkistan Islamic Movement and Pakistani Taliban that have targeted Afghanistan and China.

Therefore, when on Thursday China again announced that it will block another bid by the US, France and the UK to Azhar as a global terrorist it was received with shock in New Delhi.

Kumar said India will continue to work with like-minded countries to fight terrorism. "It will not impact our resolve to fight terror," he said, referring to China's decision.

China said "there is no consensus" within the members of the sanctions committee. A veto-wielding permanent member of the Security Council, China has repeatedly blocked India, the US and other nations' bid to put a ban on the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief under the Al-Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the Council. Kumar said India had taken up the issue with the highest level of the Chinese government.