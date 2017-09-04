Check out PM Modi's schedule tomorrow at BRICS and Myanmar

After months-long Doklam standoff, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold their first substantive bilateral meeting on Tuesday.

According to external affairs ministry officials, Modi will meet Xi at 12.30 pm (10 am IST), the prime minister's last official engagement before flying off to Myanmar on a bilateral visit.

Modi had arrived on Sunday and attended the BRICS Summit on Monday.

During the meeting, which is taking place amid efforts from the two sides to leave the bitterness caused by the 73- day face-off between their troops in Dokalam in the Sikkim sector, sources said the two leaders are expected to discuss ways to create confidence building measures.

However, here’s his full schedule:

1000-1140 Group Photo and Dialogue of Emerging Markets and Developing Countries

1150 Bilateral with Egypt;

1230 Bilateral with China;

1330 Departure for Nay Pyi Taw

1545 Arrival in Naypyitaw

1730 Ceremonial welcome

1745 Call on President U Htin Kyaw

1830 Official Banquet