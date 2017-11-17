CCTV footage: Brave woman journalist fights back molester at Delhi metro station

A CCTV footage released on Thursday showed a woman reporter being molested at Delhi Metro station. A 25-year-old female journalist was molested inside Delhi Metro's ITO station on November 13, according to an ANI report.

#WATCH: 25-year-old journalist molested at ITO Metro station in #Delhi on 13 November; accused arrested.(Source: CCTV) pic.twitter.com/xbkDVKBu0K — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2017

"At first I thought he touched me by mistake but then he groped me again, after that it took me few seconds to gather myself and there were no security personnel around, otherwise I would've caught him there," the victim told ANI.

The journalist was groped by a man as she was walking up towards the stairs inside the station. Soon, she retaliated and fought back and chased down the criminal.

The metro station was empty and there was no security personnel present during the incident.

The accused has been arrested by the police.