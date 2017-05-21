Cash-for-unrest scandal: Geelani suspends National Front from Hurriyat

Amidst the controversy over the 'cash-for-unrest' scandal, following a sting operation by a private news channel, Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani on Saturday suspended Nayeem Khan-led National Front from the separatist amalgam, pending inquiry.

Geelani's decision comes on the day when National Investigation Agency (NIA) began probe into sting operation on separatists Nayeem Khan and Farooq Dar alias Bitta Karate wherein they confessed to receiving money from Pakistan-based terror groups to fund the 2016 unrest.

NIA team has reached Kashmir and started investigation into the case. Sources said NIA has summoned some separatist leaders for questioning following the revelations that Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Mohammad Saeed was funneling money to keep the pot boiling in the valley.

Khan was recently caught on tape admitting that Pakistan funded the unrest, stone pelting, torching of schools and mob violence during the 2016 agitation in the valley.

"We summoned all constituent members including Nayeem Ahmad Khan to put across his view point before the executive body. But police authorities did not allow leaders to hold a meeting at our residence in Hyderpora. In pursuance of special power vested in me as chairman and until the clarification of all related issues come to fore, the membership will remain suspended," said Geelani.

Nayeem Khan, who had gone missing, surfaced on Saturday and put up a brave face before media saying the video in question was doctored to defame the Kashmir movement.