By comparing India to Pakistan, Congress has insulted the idea of democracy: BJP slams Shashi Tharoor

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra lashed out at Congress leader Shashi Tharoor for his Facebook comment where he said that India would become a 'Hindu Pakistan' if the BJP came to power in 2019.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Patra said that it was in the Congress's game plan to destroy the idea of India. "They disrespect democracy by comparing us to Pakistan. The party never has anything nice to say about the country," he said.

Earlier Tharoor had taken to Facebook to defend his statements.

“Since some have bizarrely misconstrued my statement on the BJP seeking to turn India into a Hindu Pakistan, a short explanation of what the term means: I have said this before and I will say it again. Pakistan was created as a state with a dominant religion, that discriminates against its minorities and denies them equal rights. India never accepted the logic that had partitioned the country. But the BJP/RSS idea of a Hindu Rashtra is the mirror image of Pakistan -- a state with a dominant majority religion that seeks to put its minorities in a subordinate place. That would be a Hindu Pakistan, and it is not what our freedom movement fought for, nor the idea of India enshrined in our Constitution.”

Earlier, Tharoor further said that the saffron party will write a new constitution which will turn the country into Hindu Pakistan.

"That new one (Constitution) will be the one which will enshrine principles of Hindu Rashtra, that'll remove equality for minorities, that will create a Hindu Pakistan and that isn't what Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru, Sardar Patel, Maulana Azad and great heroes of freedom struggle fought for."

However, hitting back at Tharoor, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said, "Shameless @INCIndia doesn’t lose any opportunity to demean India and defame the Hindus! From “Hindu terrorists” to “Hindu-Pakistan” the Pak appeasing policies of Congress are unparalleled!."