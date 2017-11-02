BSF jawan killed in Pakistan's cross-border firing in J&K's Samba

A BSF constable was killed in a cross-border firing by Pakistan on Thursday.

The Pakistan Rangers started firing indiscriminately at the patrol party across the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district in morning around 9:30 am.

“BSF carried out calibrated retributive action against Pak Rangers in Samba Sector and caused serious damage to 2-3 Pak Posts and caused grievous injuries to minimum two Pak Rangers,” the official statement said.

Constable Tapan Mondal suffered serious injuries in the firing and later died.

On October 31, Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire by firing from small arms along the Line of Control (LoC) in Karmara belt of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, resulting in injuries to a girl.

There was another incident on October 26, when Pakistani troops fired at Sher Shakti and Mandhar areas of Kerni sector but there was no casualty.

On October 18, eight civilians, including a two-year-old child, were injured in heavy Pakistani shelling.

(With PTI inputs)