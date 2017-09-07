BJP to go to court against denial of permission to use Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata: Amit Shah

The BJP will move the court against the alleged cancellation of booking at a state-owned facility for a party event in Kolkata, its president Amit Shah said on Thursday.

The BJP had yesterday alleged in Kolkata that the Netaji Indoor Stadium, where Shah was scheduled to attend a programme next week, had cancelled the booking for the event. West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has claimed it had nothing to do with the alleged cancellation. "We will go to the court. They (Mamata Banerjee government) have tried several times to stop me and every time the court has granted permission. We hope the court will allow us this time too," he told reporters here.

"The question of democratic values can be expected only from those who believe it," he said. Shah is scheduled to undertake a three-day visit to West Bengal from September 11 to 13.