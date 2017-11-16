Essel Group 90 years
BJP leader Shiva Kumar shot dead in Greater Noida, property dispute suspected

Updated: Nov 16, 2017

Shiva Kumar, a BJP leader, was shot dead in Greater Noida on Thursday.

Kumar's security guard was also killed in the attack.

According to media reports, the gunmen overtook Kumar's Fortuner car in Greater Noida's Bisrakh area and started firing indiscriminately.

The news agency Ani said that Kumar's car lost balance and hit a divider after shots were fired.

Both Kumar and his security guard died on the spot. The BJP leader owns two schools in Haibatpur. Initial reports suggest that police is suspecting it to be a case of property dispute.

