BJP leader Shiva Kumar shot dead in Greater Noida, property dispute suspected

Shiva Kumar, a BJP leader, was shot dead in Greater Noida on Thursday.

Kumar's security guard was also killed in the attack.

#SpotVisuals: BJP leader Shiva Kumar and his security guard shot dead by bike borne assailants in Greater Noida's Bisrakh; Kumar's car lost balance & hit a divider after shots were fired. pic.twitter.com/GlvrMWJP0h — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 16, 2017

According to media reports, the gunmen overtook Kumar's Fortuner car in Greater Noida's Bisrakh area and started firing indiscriminately.

The news agency Ani said that Kumar's car lost balance and hit a divider after shots were fired.

Both Kumar and his security guard died on the spot. The BJP leader owns two schools in Haibatpur. Initial reports suggest that police is suspecting it to be a case of property dispute.