BJP-JD(U) alliance should have happened long back: Rajiv Pratap Rudy

Claiming that Bihar is moving towards big transformation, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, minister of state for skill development and entrepreneurship and BJP MP from Bihar, on Saturday said the alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United) should have happened long back. Rudy also stated that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was under Lalu Prasad Yadav's pressure during RJD-JD(U) alliance.

Speaking about the new alliance between the BJP and JD(U) in Bihar, Rudy said, "Bihar is a state of 11 crore people and in the interest of these people, Nitish Kumar has formed new partnership with the BJP. This alliance should have happened long back. Nevertheless, both parties have taken a big step forward, and now Bihar is moving towards big transformation."

When Rudy was asked about Lalu Prasad's allegations that the BJP-JD(U) was pre-planned, Rudy said, "There is nothing new that we need to know about Lalu Prasad. He is already found guilty in 'Chara Ghotala'. And, now, facts are emerging about his involvement in corruption of selling hotels when he was Railway minister. He also formed many shell companies to keep unaccounted money... Looking at the trail of corruption, the amount of corruption may go upto Rs 10,000 crore."

"I feel that Nitish Kumar was under lot of pressure from Lalu Prasad Yadav. However, now he is relieved and can work towards clean politics in Bihar," Rudy added.

Rudy was in Pune to attend an event organised by Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) on Saturday. On the sidelines of the event, Rudy spoke to media about the change in equation in Bihar politics.