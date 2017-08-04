BJP becomes single-largest party in RS

With the election of BJP nominee Sampathiya Uikey to the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party has, for the first time ever, become the single-largest party in the Upper House.

In doing so, the party had also ended the Congress's uninterrupted run as Rajya Sabha's largest party.

The BJP now has 58 members, one more than the Congress. The gap will increase further after Tuesday's election for nine more seats. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), however, will remain minority in the 245-seat Upper House.

The NDA will get majority at next round of elections are held next year, when the vacant seats will be filled. These would include RS seats from Uttar Pradesh, where the BJP has formed the government will majority earlier this year.

Even though the BJP-led government has majority in the Lok Sabha, it has found it difficult to get important legislations passed in the Rajya Sabha due to shortage of strength.

Elections will being held for nine more seats on Tuesday, six of them in West Bengal and three in Gujarat.