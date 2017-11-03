Bihar picture war: JDU releases Tejashwi Yadav's photo with 'fan girl' and beer bottle

It's photo vs photo in Bihar politics these days. After Lalu Prasad's RJD released selfie of former JD(U) block president Rakesh Singh with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar accusing the state government going soft on those indulging in booz business in dry Bihar, it was ruling party's chance today.

As if to turn the accusation of liquor consumption and patronage on its head, the Nitish Kumar's party released a photo of the former Deputy Chief Minister and Lalu Prasad's son Tejashwi Yadav with female fan and a beer bottle.

'You all can see the so called Bihar youth icon's photograph in which he is having a good time. We wonder about this 'rang' (colour) of Tejashwi Yadav. Is this the sanskar (values) he has imbibed from his father Lalu Prasad,' JD(U) spokesmen Sanjay Singh, Neeraj Kumar and Nikhil Mandal said.

But the Yadav scion didn't took long to hit back at the state government and in a press conference hours later, Tejashwi Yadav said that JDU's act has pulled Bihar politics to a rock bottom.

'This 2010 picture predates my entry into politics. It was clicked during my cricketing days. Perhaps at a party thrown during an IPL match. I wonder what is so objectionable about the photograph and what is the JD(U) trying to prove by resorting to such tricks,' Yadav said in a stinging retort.

Slamming the JDU, Yadav said that the photo unnecessary maligns the girl accompanying him.