Bihar court sentences 5 Maoists to death

A court in Bihar's Munger district awarded the death sentence to five Maoists in connection with the martyrdom of two jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in April 2014.

According to the prosecution, "On April 10, 2014, during the Lok Sabha elections, the CRPF's Battalion 131, led by Gunjan Kumar, was on its way for deployment at a polling station when the party was ambushed by Maoists near Gangta-Lakshmipur Road under the Kharagapur police station's jurisdiction on Jamui-Kharagpur Road."

A senior CRPF officer said, "It was around 4 am when there was an IED blast in which some of our soldiers sustained injuries. As our jawans were alert, they recovered quickly and were also able to retaliate. But some Maoists soon started firing, and two of our jawans — Ravindra Rai and Som Gowda — attained martyrdom."

An FIR was lodged with the Kharagpur police station in this connection and five alleged Maoists — Rattu Koda, Vipin Mandal, Adhiklal Pandit, Bano Koda and Manu Koda — were arrested. Police sources said that all the accused, who hail from Bhimbandh and nearby areas, were also wanted in similar cases lodged previously against them.

Following the hearing, the fast track court of ADJ-1, Munger, found all five guilty under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 302 (murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 307 (attempt to murder), and sentenced them to the gallows. A penalty of Rs 50,000 each was also slapped on them under IPC Section 302.