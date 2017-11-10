Bharat Ratna for Field Marshal Cariappa; Army chief puts ball in government's court

After pitching for Bharat Ratna for late Field Marshal KM Cariappa, independent India's first Army chief, Army Chief Bipin Rawat has left it to the Narendra Modi government to decide whether to confer the military hero with the highest civilian honour in the country.

"Final decision will be taken by the government. Whatever is decided will be acceptable," he said on Friday replying to queries on his view that Field Marshal Cariappa should be given the Bharat Ratna.

Also speaking about the situation in Kashmir, Rawat said stone pelting incidents have come down.

On November 4, Rawat had said that time has come that Field Marshal Cariappa be honoured with the highest civilian honour posthumously. He had said if others can get why not him as he is as deserving while speaking in Kodagu district in Karnataka where he had gone to unveil statuses of Field Marshal Cariappa former Army Chief late General K S Thimayya.

The two military heroes have been an inspiration to many in the region.

Sachin Tendulkar was the last recipient of Bharat Ratna in 2013 when government included sportspersons for the first time.