Beware! A sweeper might be treating you in this district hospital in Uttar Pradesh

(ANI Twitter handle)
Sat, 8 Apr 2017-10:03am , Mau , ANI

Shocking pictures from a hospital in Uttar Pradesh took the Internet by storm.

While the people around the globe marked 'World Health Day' on Friday, a shocking photo from a hospital in Mau district of Uttar Pradesh took the Internet by storm, wherein sweepers can be seen treating the patients in the emergency ward.

In this hospital, the sweepers have been giving the medicines, drips to the patients and even injecting them in the emergency ward. When asked about the issue, Chief Medical Officer, Brig Kumar, didn't comment on it.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who had earlier said after assuming office health and education would be his first agenda that will be looked into, but the scenario in this hospital seems to show a different story.

 
