B.Ed colleges face testing times

More than one fourth of the country's 16,000 colleges, which offer the much sought-after Bachelor of Education or B.Ed course, may have to shut shop as they have failed to be part of a government scrutiny, possibly because they don't have the required credentials.

B.Ed is an undergraduate professional course, which prepares students for work as teachers in schools. The elimination of fly-by-night operators is aimed at improving teaching standards in schools, as there have been allegations that many of these B.Ed colleges exist only to "issue" certificates.

The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), the nodal agency for granting accreditation to B.Ed colleges, has uploaded on its website the names of only 11,474 institutions which are now allowed to run the course.

The NCTE is also appealing to students to go through the list before seeking admission. In an exercise to overhaul teacher education in the country, the Union Human Resource Development (HRD) ministry had earlier this year asked all B.Ed colleges to submit affidavits on their working, student numbers, and accreditation details.

The last date for affidavit submission was June 25. Only 11,474 colleges of the total 16,000, recognised by the NCTE, responded.

The NCTE has now extended the deadline to July 15, but ministry officials said that some of those which have furnished the information sought might also fall off the list.

The government will make accreditation a stricter, seven-step process.

"The whole idea was to rid the system of fly-by-night operators, which is happening. We have to first educate those who want to be teachers to put in place a better education system. The prime need was to overhaul teacher education," said School Education Secretary Anil Swarup. He, along with the NCTE, has been supervising the plan.

The seven-step accreditation process includes a video analysis of teaching sessions in classrooms. A total of 100 video vans are being rolled out in the country to record classes taken by teacher educators.

A central lab from specially-trained teacher educators will be established in Delhi to review recordings. A feedback and perception survey will also be conducted among students, colleges and teachers.

On the basis of the long accreditation process, colleges will be ranked from A to D. Category A institutions will be given more autonomy in terms of regulation, and those in category B will be allowed to run as usual.

Colleges in the third category will be given a warning to course-correct in one year. Category D colleges will be asked to stop admitting students from the next year.

New 7-step accreditation process

*Registration and verification of principals' Aadhaar number

*On-site validation of colleges on certain parameters

*Audio-visual observation of classrooms

*Peer review of audio-video recordings and academic assets

*A proctored test will be conducted

*Feedback and perception surveys

*Final scores will be put together to give rankings