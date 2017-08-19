Babus have to now shell out more for govt bunglows

The parliamentarians and bureaucrats will now have to pay more for government accommodations across the country after the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs increased the licence fee of government flats and bungalows.

As per the notification, the licence fee has increased from Rs 2630 to Rs 3920 for type VIII bungalow; from Rs 1835 to Rs 2190 for VII bungalow; from Rs 1565 to Rs 1870 for VI B flat and Rs 1305 to Rs 1560 for VI A flat. The last revision on licence fee was made in 2013. The new rate would be applicable from July 1. The ministry has asked the estate department to recover the increasing amount from the allottees.

Sources said the licence fee rate was increased after the implementation of seventh pay commission. "All ministries and departments are requested to take action to recover the revised licence fee in accordance with these orders in respect of accommodation under their control all over the country," the notification order said.

"In terms of the provisions of the Rule 74 of the "Central Government General Pool Residential Accommodation Rules, 2017, the Government has decided to revise the flat rates of licence fee recoverable for the residential accommodation available in General Pool and also in Departmental Pools of Ministries/Departments of the Government of India throughout the Country (except in respect of sub-standard/unclassified accommodation of Ministry of Defence, accommodation for service personnel of the Ministry of Defence and accommodation under the control of Ministry of Railways)," the notification said.

For servant quarters, the licence fee rate has increased from Rs 60 to Rs 70 per month. As far as hostel accommodation is concerned, the single room without kitchen rate increased from Rs 335 to Rs 400 per month; for a single room with kitchen, the rate would be Rs 560 per month. For a double-room, the rate has increased from the existing Rs 650 to Rs 770 per month.