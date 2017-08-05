Attack on my convoy carried out by BJP, RSS people: Rahul Gandhi

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the attack on his convoy in Gujarat was carried out by people from the BJP and the RSS.

Gandhi on Friday faced protests in flood-hit Gujarat where alleged BJP supporters hurled a cement brick at his car and showed him black flags, forcing him to cut short his address at a gathering and leave in a huff.

"Attack on me was carried out by the BJP-RSS people. This is their, and PM Modi's, way of politics," he said. "It is done by their people so why would they condemn it," he said.

Kal ki ghatna mein itna bada patthar BJP ke worker ne meri or maara, mere PSO ko laga: Rahul Gandhi on attack on his convoy in Gujarat

Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad also condemned the attack on Gandhi, saying that it was a "pre-planned conspiracy".

"It is a murderous attack by the BJP, RSS," Azad said.