Andhra Pradesh: 4 Spanish tourists among 5 people killed in road accident

Five persons including four Spain nationals were killed and six others injured when their van was involved in a collision with a container truck at Punganoor on Saturday, police said.

The mishap occurred at about 10 AM when the tourist van was proceeding to Puducherry from Puttaparti, they said.

All senior revenue and police officials visited the spot and conducted preliminary enquiries, they added.

The injured have been admitted to Madanapalli Government hospital, police said.