Amit Shah to arrive in Goa on July 1

During his visit he will meet newly elected sarpanch and panch members across Goa

National President of BJP Amit Shah will be on a two-day visit to Goa on July 1 and 2 as part of his nationwide tour.

During his visit he will meet newly elected sarpanch and panch members across Goa. He will hold another meeting with professionals from various fields and inaugurate the new South Goa office of the BJP.

“We have started preparations for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. We have prepared a representation, and our election in-charge of various committees will also meet Shah,” Nilesh Cabral, MLA and senior BJP leader, said.

When asked about the impact of issues like beef on the polls, state BJP President Vinay Tendulkar denied that there is any anxiety among the people of Goa on the issue. “The people in Goa know our stand. I don’t think there is any anxiety on such issues,” he said.

While replying to a question on BJP’s Rajya Sabha candidate from Goa, Tendulkar said that it will be finalised after taking all alliance partners into confidence.