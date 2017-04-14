Ambedkar's birth anniversary celebrated across Maharashtra

The 126th birth anniversary of Dalit icon Dr B R Ambedkar was celebrated today with traditional fervour across Maharashtra.

In Nagpur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Ambedkar at Deekshabhoomi, where the architect of the Constitution embraced Buddhism in 1956 with a large number of followers.

In Mumbai, state Education Minister Vinod Tawde visited Chaitya Bhoomi, the memorial of Ambedkar, and offered floral tributes on the occasion.

Memorial speeches were delivered at special functions and tributes offered in various parts of the state.

